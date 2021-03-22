NORTH MANCHESTER, INDIANA — At the end of each semester, the Office of Academic Affairs publishes the Dean's List. Manchester University congratulates 382 undergraduate students who were named to the fall 2020 dean's list. Included are: Chandler Hall of Fowler, majoring in early childhood & elementary education; and Kaleigh Lane of Fowler, majoring in exercise science & fitness.
Students earning a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of Pass/Not Pass grades are included on the dean's list. With campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne, Ind., Manchester provides vibrant and transformative student experiences. Learn more at www.manchester.edu/about-manchester.