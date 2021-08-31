The Town of Fowler will be celebrating 150 years in September.
Founded in 1871, the celebration will be from 4-11 p.m. Sept. 18 at Monarch Commons in downtown Fowler.
A cruise-in will be from 4-8 p.m. with cars, trucks and motorcycles welcome.
There will be a DJ and fiddle player as well as other live music.
The Fowler Fire Department will start selling prime rib sandwiches and hot dogs at 5 p.m.
The beer garden will be open from 4-11 p.m. It is hosted by the Fowler Legion.
There will be theater tours and concessions.
Try Kappa will host a cake walk from 4:#0-5:30 p.m. A pickle eating contest will be at 5:30 p.m.
The Washoo tournament will be at 6 p.m. with registration starting at 5 p.m.
A beard contest will also be conducted with judging at 8 p.m.
Main Street Band will perform from 7-11 p.m.
Those with questions may contact Laura Fisher at 765-366-2129. There is also a Town of Fowler events social media page.