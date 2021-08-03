FOWLER — The Board of Directors of Benton Financial Corporation and Fowler State Bank would like to announce president/ CEO Steven Pettet’s retirement at the end of the year, according to a news release.
Pettet recently celebrated his 45th anniversary at the Bank. He was named President/ CEO on Jan. 1, 2010. Pettet plans to continue to serve on the Board of Directors.
Steven Brunton has been named the next president/ CEO of the company effective Jan. 1, 2022. Brunton has been with the Bank since March 10, 1986 and is currently executive vice president and CFO, which he assumed on January 1, 2010.
Brunton said, “Thank you to the Board of Directors for the vote of confidence. It is big shoes to fill, and I will do my best to bring the Bank, it’s staff and customers the same degree of success that Steve Pettet has led us to. With a very strong staff and board, I trust we can keep this company moving forward in a positive direction. This place has great people!”