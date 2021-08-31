Fountain County Record Nikki Allen is notifying the public about a deceptive postcard people might receive in the mail.
She recently took to social media to warn people who have recently refinanced or purchased a home about the matter. She says:
“Have you recently refinanced or bought a new home? Did you receive a postcard similar to the one below?
“Until today (the post is dated Aug. 26) I had never seen a postcard like this, but after doing a bit of research, I found that it’s common for these deceptive postcards to be mailed to consumers shortly after refinancing or purchasing a new home. The postcards look to be from your lender, but they are not. If you look closely at the teeny tiny print in the bottom right corner, you’ll see that it states that the information is being provided by H.W.C. and they are not affiliated with your lender.....
“So who is H.W.C. and why are you receiving this postcard? Good question! In my research, I actually found no good answers. I did find a post from one mortgage company and the person that wrote the post actually called the number on the postcard (I personally did not). Once they were connected to a live person, they would not tell them the name of the company and when questioned, the only information that they offered was that they ‘work with different products’.”
Allen notes that is a “serious red flag”.
“Here’s what you should know and what you should do if you receive something like this in the mail…
“First of all…please DO NOT PANIC! Your identity has not been stolen, your property has not been stolen, none of the scary things that we all worry about is happening because you received this postcard.
“Please know that, regardless of the lender, your mortgage is recorded in your friendly county Recorder’s office and once that happens it becomes public record that anyone can research. Your recorded mortgage does not include all of your personal and sensitive information, but it will include your name, your address, the legal description of the property, your lender, and your mortgage amount. This is how these shady companies are getting your information.
“The “Mortgage ID#” on the card will not match your loan number. This is a red flag that it is likely a scam.
“Any correspondence from your mortgage company will likely be mailed to you in a sealed envelope, it will not come to you on a postcard. Another red flag that this is likely a scam.
“If you receive something like this, please ignore it and dispose of it as you would any other junk mail…shredding is probably best.
“If you decide to call the number listed on the correspondence (which I do not recommend), please do not offer any personal information.
“If you would like, you can contact the Indiana Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division to file a complaint.
“If you are unsure about the authenticity of correspondence that appears to be from your lender, it is always best to call your lender directly to ask questions. They will be able to help you and they might be interested in knowing that correspondence such as this is circulating with their name on it.
“Lastly, always feel free to contact either me or my deputy, Olivia, with any questions or concerns. We work for you and we’re happy to help with anything that we can, even if it’s to just help ease your mind when you receive something sketchy like this in the mail. Our office number is 765-793-6220 or you can email me at nallen@fountainco.net.
“I apologize for the long post, but I hope you find the information useful. Take care and stay safe, Fountain County!”