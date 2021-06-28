The Fountain County 4-H Fair will be conducted July 9-15.
There are several 10-year 4-H members this year, according to information from Extension.
Those members include:
Name: Daniel Adams
Parents: Aaron & Mary Jo Adams
4-H Club: Cain Wildcats
Projects: Swine 10 yrs, Woodworking 10 yrs, Electricity 10 yrs, Jr. Leaders 6 yrs, Forestry 1 yr
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has impacted my life by showing me all the opportunities that agriculture can provide. It has opened doors to leadership and success. It has grown my love for animals and all things agriculture.
Future Plans: Enter the Pathway to Purdue Program majoring in Agribusiness.
Special Awards: Grand Champion Woodworking, Grand Champion Electricity, Grand Champion Forestry and Breed Champions in Swine
Name: Luke Adams
Parents: Aaron & Mary Jo Adams
4-H Club: Cain Wildcats
Projects: Woodworking 10 yrs, Swine 10 yrs, Jr. Leaders 6 yrs, Tractor Driving 5 yrs, Electricity 3 yrs, Misc. Crafts 2 yrs, Shooting Sports 1 yr, Aerospace 1 yr, and Gardening 1 yr
How 4-H Impacted My Life: It has prepared me with necessary skills, knowledge, and friendships.
Future Plans: Attend Ivy-Tech to major in Criminal Justice
Special Awards: Grand Champion in Tractor Driving, Grand and Reserve in Electricity, and Reserve Champion in Woodworking
Name: Abbigail Allen
Parents: Daniel & Tracie Allen
4-H Club: Wabash Fulton Lucky Clovers
Projects: Gardening 8 yrs, Music 5 yrs, Weather 4 yrs, Foods 4 yrs, Food Preserve 3 yrs, Clothing 2 yrs, Aquatic Science 1 yr, Flowers, Farm Toy Scene, Crafts, Aerospace, Photography
How 4-H Impacted My Life: Going to 4-H Band Camp made me find out how much I love music, and I have made a lot of new friends.
Future Plans: Attend DACC to major in Music.
Special Awards: 3 Grand Champions, 5 Reserve Champions, 5 Champions, 7 Reserve Champions, 14 Blue, 1 Red
Name: Chase Allen
Parents: Daniel & Tracie Allen
4-H Club: Fulton Lucky Clovers
Projects: Photography 8 yrs, Gardening 8 yrs, Swine 7 yrs, Aerospace 4 yrs, Models 4 yrs, Farm Toy Scene 2 yrs, Aquatic Science 1 yr, Crafts, Electricity
How 4-H Impacted My Life: I have become better at raising my own pigs and knowing how to help others. It has been a great 10 years.
Future Plans: Start at Lincoln Tech in June to learn Collision Repair and Refinishing.
Special Awards: 3 Grand Champions, 1 Reserve Grand Champion, 5 Champions, 4 Reserve Champions, 25 Blues, 2 Reds, Champion Born & Raised Gilt
Name: Gabby Blankenship
Parents: Misty Allen & Bryan Blankenship
4-H Club: Cain Wildcats
Projects: Photography 10 yrs, Swine 6 yrs, Dairy 1 yr
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has shown me how to be responsible and taught me how dedication can get you very far. I’m also thankful for the friendships 4-H has brought me.
Future Plans: Attend Purdue University to major in Business Management
Special Awards: Champion Photography, Reserve Champion Photography, Showmanship, Reserve Champion Hampshire Gilt
Name: Bailey Duncan
Parents: Brett Duncan & Lori Duncan
4-H Club: Covington Crazy Clovers
Projects: Small Animals, Goats, Swine, Sports, Shooting Sports
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has shown me what working hard really means, the responsibility it takes to do it, get it done, and have it look good.
Future Plans: Go to a 4-year college to get my Bachelors in Exercise Science, get my Masters in Athletic Training, then go to ISU to obtain my Doctorate in Athletic Training.
Special Awards: Reserve Grand Champion Senior Showmanship
Name: Carson Eberly
Parents: Kim & Jason Eberly
4-H Club: Richland Clever Clovers
Projects: Hay 10 yrs, Aerospace 4 yrs, Crafts 2 yrs, Electricity 2 yrs
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has made me a better person and I have had the opportunity to help in the community.
Future Plans: Attend Purdue University to major in Civil Engineering
Name: Gracie Foxworthy
Parents: Josh & Rachel Foxworthy
4-H Club: Cain Wildcats
Projects: Beef 10 yrs, Swine 10 yrs, Jr. Leaders 6 yrs, Sheep 1 yr
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has taught me how to be a leader and compete while having fun.
Future Plans: Enter the Pathway to Purdue program in the Fall
Name: Willie Frazee
Parents: Wade & Sue Frazee
4-H Club: Cain Wildcats
Projects: Dairy Goat 10 yrs, Sheep 10 yrs, Dairy Cow 8 yrs, Music 4 yrs, Tractor 2 yrs Meat, Goats 1 yr, Swine 1 yr
How 4-H Impacted My Life: I have built skills, as well as learned responsibility, time-management, and communication through 4-H.
Future Plans: Attend Lake Land College to major in the John Deere Technician Plan
Special Awards: Grand Champion Dairy Goat, Grand Champion Dairy Cow, Grand Champion Music Poster 2 yrs
Name: Morgan Galloway
Parents: Lori Jordan & Andy Galloway
4-H Club: Attica Rowdy Ramblers
Projects: Crops 10 yrs, Swine 10 yrs, Beef 4 yrs, Photography 4 yrs
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has given me amazing opportunities within our community that I would not get elsewhere. It taught me dedication and hard work.
Future Plans: This summer I am taking classes at Ivy Tech and plan to continue at Ivy Tech studying Social Work. Once I complete my degree I wish to work at Riley Hospital as a Child Life Specialist while going to school to be a therapist.
Name: Coy Gossett
Parents: Jeff & Stephanie Gossett
4-H Club: Van Buren Country Kids
Projects: Electricity 6 yrs, Horse & Pony 5 yrs, Photography 1 yr
How 4-H Impacted My Life: I have met several friends from other schools that I would not have met if it wasn’t for 4-H. 4-H also taught me responsibility when it came time to complete a project.
Future Plans: Attend Indiana State University majoring in Sports Management
Special Awards: Reserve Grand Champion in Electricity and several blue ribbons
Name: Ashlynn Ingalsbe
Parents: Bill & Diane Ingalsbe
4-H Club: Van Buren Country Kids
Projects: Beef 10 yrs, Rabbits 5 yrs, Electricity 3 yrs, Sheep 2 yrs, Sewing 1 yr
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has impacted my life greatly. I have learned so much throughout the years including leadership, hard work, and gaining/building relationships.
Future Plans: Attend Ivy Tech to pursue a degree in Nursing.
Special Awards: Herdsmanship award
Name: Brandon Ingalsbe
Parents: Bill & Diane Ingalsbe
4-H Club: Van Buren Country Kids
Projects: Beef 10 yrs, Poultry 3 yrs
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has helped me to become a more responsible person and every year I continue to learn and find more things I can do better at.
Future Plans: Planning to join the family farming operation
Special Awards: 5th Overall Steer, Reserve Grand Champion Fountain County Born & Raised Steer, Breed Champion
Name: Cole Kirkpatrick
Parents: Josh & Danica Kirkpatrick
4-H Club: Richland Clever Clovers
Projects: Beef, Woodworking, Electricity, Sewing, Photography, Misc. Crafts, Aerospace, Jr. Leaders, Corn Soybeans
How 4-H Impacted My Life: It has given me the opportunity to help out in the community. It has also helped me connect with new individuals and start new relationships. 4-H has also allowed me to explore new hobbies for the future.
Future Plans: Attend Purdue University to study Ag Systems Management
Special Awards: 2018 Hardest Working Jr. Leader
Name: Marley Massey
Parents: RJ & April Massey
4-H Club: Jackson Hoosier Harvesters
Projects: Goats 8 yrs, Photography 8 yrs, Crops 6 yrs, Crafts 1 yr, Jr. Leaders 1 yr
How 4-H Impacted My Life: I have gained many new friends and have made many memories. I learned new things and was able to help my community.
Future Plans: Attend Indiana State University to major in Elementary Education
Special Awards: Grand Champion Goats 7 yrs, Grand Champion Goat Poster
Name: Makayla Mickle
Parents: Chris & Michelle Mickle
4-H Club: Attica Rowdy Ramblers
Projects: Poultry, Goats, Cattle, Horses
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H helped me to be able to find my passion for animals.
Future Plans: Attend Purdue University majoring in Agribusiness
Special Awards: Tractor Supply Community Award
Name: Brent Myers
Parents: Todd & Lori Myers
4-H Club: Attica Rowdy Ramblers
Projects: Woodworking, Aerospace, Photography, Legos
How 4-H Impacted My Life: I learned lifelong trade through woodworking that I plan to use for years to come.
Future Plans: Attend Ball State to major in Architectural Design and minor in Business Management
Special Awards: Grand Champion Woodworking
Name: Reese Oswalt
Parents: Eric & Angel Oswalt
4-H Club: Millcreek Go Getters
Projects: Swine 10 yrs, Electricity 3 yrs
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has impacted my life by giving me multiple opportunities that other clubs haven’t given me. I’ve met new people who further impacted my life more. 4-H also gave me more responsibilities.
Future Plans: Attend Ivy Tech to pursue a career as a Precision Ag Technologist
Special Awards: Multiple Breed Champions in Swine
Name: Ella Peterson
Parents: Dale & Michalina Peterson
4-H Club: Attica Rowdy Ramblers
Projects: Cattle 10 yrs, Sheep 10 yrs, Photography 9 yrs, Foods 9 yrs
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has impacted my life in multiple ways. I have learned important skills such as responsibility, dedication, and perseverance.
Future Plans: Attend Purdue University to major in Biology with a focus in Pre-Med.
Special Awards: 2012 Grand Champion Ewe, 2017 Champion Crossbred Heifer, 2019 3rd & 4th Overall Market Weathers, 2019 Senior Sheep Showman
Name: Erin Reynolds
Parents: Steve & Susan Reynolds
4-H Club: Wabash Fulton Lucky Clovers
Projects: Fine Arts 10 yrs, Photography 8 yrs, Foods 4 yrs
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has given me so many opportunities to learn things not taught in schools! I was able to dive deeper into the arts and baking! I love both of those things but now I have perfected those skills for my future.
Future Plans: Attend Purdue University to major in Business Management
Special Awards: Grand Champion Fine Arts, Grand Champion Foods
Name: Paige Scheurich
Parents: John Scheurich and Crystal Hansen
4-H Club: Van Buren Country Kids
Projects: Swine 10 yrs, Foods 4 yrs, Sheep 4 yrs, Cattle 1 yr
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has taught me how to work with others and many responsibilities. It has also taught me the importance in spending time with family through a common interest.
Future Plans: Attend Ivy Tech in August, then later transfer to Purdue University to major in Elementary Education.
Special Awards: 5th Overall Breeds at the Indiana State Fair, Overall Master Showman
Name: Joe Sims
Parents: Dave & Tara Sims
4-H Club: Van Buren Country Kids
Projects: Horses 10 yrs, Goats 10 yrs, Shooting Sports 8 yrs, Beef 7 yrs, Farm Toy Scene 7 yrs
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has been a big part of shaping me into who I am, from riding my horse, to working with my goats.
Future Plans: Attend Ozark Christian College to study Youth Ministry
Special Awards: Jr. Boer Goat Showman, Jr Steer Showman, Reserve Grand Champion Doe
Name: Halle Smith
Parents: Rodney & Jacinda Smith
4-H Club: Millcreek Go Getters
Projects: Swine 10 yrs
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has impacted my life by teaching me how to handle major responsibilities under pressure without losing my cool, which is a skill I will use all of my life.
Future Plans: Attend DePauw University to Study Psychology and run Cross Country & Track
Special Awards: Grand Champion Steer, Grand Champion Gilt, Grand Champion Gelding, Grand Champion Market Lamb, Master Showman, Overall Swine Showman, Overall Sheep Showman, Horse & Pony Senior Showman
Name: Aubrey Stonecipher
Parents: Jason & Melissa Sonecipher
4-H Club: Covington Crazy Clovers
Projects: Sewing 8 yrs, Swine 8 yrs, Foods 5 yrs
How 4-H Impacted My Life: Fountain County 4-h has taught me the importance of hard work and leadership. I value and cherish the many friendships I have made in the fair building and show ring. I have loved being a part of a supportive 4-H community who uplifts and encourages one another.
Future Plans: Attend Purdue University to major in Agribusiness and minor in Finance
Special Awards: Reserve Grand Champion Sewing, 4th Overall Born & Raised Barrow
Name: Burke Tuggle
Parents: Troy & Kim Tuggle
4-H Club: Attica Rowdy Ramblers
Projects: Beef 10 yrs, Swine 10 yrs, Horse & Pony 10 yrs, Corn 10 yrs, Soybeans 10 yrs, Hay 10 yrs, Fine Arts 10 yrs, Legos 8 yrs, Rabbits 2 yrs
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has had a big impact on my life. It has taught me to set goals and to work hard to achieve them. I have made lifelong friends. Some of my projects have taught me to be creative and some of my projects have taught me valuable information for my future in agriculture.
Future Plans: Enter the Pathway to Purdue Program at Ivy Tech
Special Awards: 3 Time Grand Champion Heifer, Reserve Grand Champion Steer, 2 time Reserve Grand Champion Barrow, 3 Time Grand Champion Mare, Grand Champion Gelding; Indiana State Fair: Champion Angus Steer, Reserve Champion Angus Steer, Indiana Bred Champion Angus Steer, Division Champion Angus Heifer, Indiana Bred Champion Angus Heifer
Name: Logan Zeigler
Parents: Richard & Stacy Zeigler
4-H Club: Millcreek Go Getters
Projects: Photography 10 yrs, Foods Prepared, Foods Preserved 9 yrs, Legos 5 yrs, Electricity 4 yrs, Scrapbook 3 yrs
How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has helped me to be more confident in myself.
Future Plans: Attend Ivy Tech to become an Electrician