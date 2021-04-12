Fountain Central hosted Lafayette Central Catholic on the softball diamond for a double header and won the first contest 11-1 before dropping the second game by a 17-12 score.
The visiting Knights reached the scoreboard in the second inning, using a walk, a wild pitch, a sacrifice and a passed ball to lead 1-0.
The Mustangs tried to respond as pitcher Kacey Kirkpatrick lead off with a walk and Jerzi Hershberger sacrifice bunted her to second, but the next two batters were outs.
Central Catholic threatened in the third with a two-out, two-base error, but Kirkpatrick got the next batter to fly out to center to end the inning.
Fountain Central took the lead in their half of the third as Kendra Earlywine looped a ball into left for a single and Marley Massey sacrifice bunted her to second.
After a fly ball for an out, Shelby Marshall doubled down the left field line, driving in Earlywine.
Maddie Medley followed Marshall to the plate and hit a ball over the left field fence for a home run that made it 3-1 when the inning ended.
The Knights started the top of the fourth by loading the bases with the first three batters they sent to the plate.
Kirkpatrick struck out the fourth batter, got the fifth hit a ground ball to third baseman Medley who threw home for a force out and then the pitcher made the play of the game.
The sixth batter popped the ball up and it looked as if it would fall between Kirkpatrick and catcher Hannah Wood, but Kirkpatrick dove for the ball.
She grabbed it, hit the ground and rolled and then held up the ball to show she had made the third out, thereby stranding the original three batters where they started.
The Mustangs could not score in the bottom of the fourth and the Knights went down in order in the top of the fifth, still with a 3-1 score.
Coming up in the bottom of the fifth, Fountain Central began to grind out runs.
Chloe Golia started it off with a single to left and she moved to second when Marshall singled.
Both of them scored when Medley followed with a double off the center field fence with Medley crossing the plate to make it 6-1 on a double down the left field line by Kirkpatrick.
Hershberger moved Kirkpatrick to third with a single, pinch hitter Kendal Rahm singled home Kirkpatrick and then Wood sacrificed to make the score 9-1.
Earlywine doubled off the left center field fence, missing a home run by about two feet and then after a Mustang strike out, Golia got her second hit of the inning, a walk-off home run that scored both her and Earlywine to make the score 11-1 which triggered the 10-run rule to end the game.
In the second contest, Fountain Central head coach Ric Walke decided to sit out several of his starters, explaining, “We’ve played five games in six days and some the players could use a rest.”
He started Earlywine in the circle and after one inning, the game was tied at 2-2 on a Marshall home run.
After two innings, the Mustangs had taken a 7-3 lead on a hit batter, two walks, two singles, a double and a home run, the latter by Medley.
Central Catholic crawled closer in the third on a double, two singles and an error for a 7-5 score, but Fountain Central extended the margin again in their half on a single, a walk, a double and a sacrifice that made it 9-5.
The Knights tied things up at 9-all in the fourth on two hit batters, a single, a wild pitch and a passed ball.
It was 10-9 after four full innings when the Mustangs turned two walks, a fielder’s choice and a single into one run.
For the first time in game two, Central Catholic went down in order in the fifth, but Fountain Central added to their lead in the bottom half with two hit batters, Golia stealing home and Medley driving in a run with a sacrifice fly for a 12-9 score.
The sixth inning saw the visitors again draw closer, picking up two runs on two singles and two walks for a 12-11 score that stayed that way when the Mustangs went down in order in their half.
The top of the seventh was the difference as Central Catholic scored six runs on four walks, three singles, a hit batsman and a sacrifice fly.
Fountain Central tried to stem the tide by changing pitchers in the middle of that sequence, but it did not help and, when the Mustangs could not score in the bottom of the seventh, the game went to the Knights by a 17-12 final.
With the split, the Mustangs see their record move to 2-4 on the season with their next game being Monday with South Vermillion.