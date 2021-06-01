The Fountain Central FFA Livestock Judging Team of Ray Duncan, Jacob Keeling, Willie Frazee and Waylon Frazee placed 7th in the State out of 80 teams and qualified for a national trip to the National FFA Convention in the fall, which will be in Indianapolis, according to information from the school. Ray Duncan was 17th, Jacob Keeling 19th and Willie Frazee was 32nd out of 239 contestants.
As a team the group was 7th in beef, 8th in reasons, 8th in sheep and goats and 10th in swine. Tabby Bone did really well for her first ever contest placing 54th out of 239 and we are excited to see how Eli Davis and Waylon Frazee grows and develops in the years to come as they show a lot of potential, said FFA Advisor Adam Miller.