Fountain Central gave their fans and returning alumni a Homecoming gift as their football team defeated Attica by the score of 42-13.
It was only the second game of the season for the visiting Red Ramblers and the Mustangs were able to turn that lack of experience (and lack of numbers) into some quick scores.
Last week in a loss to Covington, Fountain Central head coach Ryan Hall said his team could not run against the Trojans “and we have to be able to run to win.”
He turned that statement on its head as the Mustangs came out throwing early in almost every possession in the first half and were successful a good bit of the time.
The first two throws were not indicative of this as Fountain Central threw an incompletion and then an interception with freshman Dane Goris making the pick for Attica.
The Ramblers tried to run the ball, could not pick up a first down and punted.
Fountain Central responded with their first scoring drive of the night, one that was nine plays long and featured a pass from AJ Hall to Layne Lynch and runs from Owen Acton, Austin Pickett and a 7-yard plunge for a touchdown by Brian Chirinos with the latter player also kicking the extra point for a 7-0 lead with 5:33 left in the first quarter.
Chirinos also does the kickoffs and the senior has the leg to kick the ball into the endzone for touchbacks which meant that Attica almost always started off with poor field position at their own 20.
Attica went three-and-out on their next possession, punted and saw the Mustangs pass once and run twice to go 51 yards for a touchdown with the final run being 43 yards from Pickett.
After Chirinos kicked the extra point for a 14-0 lead, he did not reach the endzone on his next kickoff and Attica tried some trickery on the return.
Zach Black fielded the ball and handed it off to Boden Rice who reached the 23 with the ball before he was swarmed under by Mustang defenders.
After a one-yard run and a recovered fumble, Rambler quarterback Bradley Britt scrambled for a first down just before the end of the first quarter.
As before, the drive stalled and the visitors punted.
Hall went to the air to start the next Mustang possession, passing to Lynch who caught the ball but was out of bounds and then to Chirinos for a gain of 14 yards.
After a run by Pickett, Hall threw to Acton for an eight-yard gain followed by another long run by Pickett that ended with a flag for a horse collar tackle by Attica that put the ball on the seven.
Two plays later, Chirinos ran six yards for the score and kicked the extra point that gave Fountain Central a 21-0 lead with 8:30 left in the first half.
An Attica three-and-out followed which led to a pass to Lynch and then a 42-yard touchdown run from Acton for a 27-0 lead when Ashton Squirek broke through the Mustang line to block the extra point.
Fountain Central would go on to score twice more before halftime to lead 42-0 which triggered the use of a running clock in the second half.
Coming out of the halftime break, Attica had their best drive of the night, moving from their own 30 to the Mustang 13 in thirteen plays.
Unfortunately for the Ramblers, the possession ended with a fumble that the Mustangs recovered.
However, the hosts could not move the ball, punted, put in some of their reserves on defense and saw Attica get on the scoreboard.
Britt ran for six yards, Rice picked up 30 around the left end and then Black broke free, getting outside of containment and running 51 yards for a touchdown followed by him kicking the extra point.
Fountain Central also used reserves on offense and that group had to punt with Attica getting one last possession with the clock running down.
The Ramblers capped off a four-play drive with a 25-yard touchdown run by Hayden Galloway that made the final score 42-13 when the extra point kick was wide.
“Our passing got things open and then we were able to run,” Ryan Hall said. “We challenged our offensive line this week to get us some yardage and they did.”
Hall, who picked up his first win in five tries against Attica, said, like most coaches, that he does not like to discuss his son, quarterback AJ, but he said that in only his son’s fifth varsity contest, “the game is slowing down for him and he hit four different receivers tonight.”
Theron Schmid, the Rambler head coach, is not one who makes excuses, but he admitted, “We only dressed 15 guys and we’re missing a couple of starters. That meant we’re starting some players we might not usually start.”
Acknowledging the lack of players and lack of practices – he said his team had only six or seven – Schmid said he saw some things he liked and some he did not care for.
“We were inconsistent out there,” he explained. “Some guys put out more effort than others, but we never quit. We plan to keep working to become the best team we can be by tournament time and we want to be competitive in every game.”