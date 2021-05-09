Fountain Central hosted Attica on the baseball diamond on Tuesday and came away with an 11-0 win in five innings.
When the contest started, it was overcast and it slowly began to mist and then drizzle, making it hard for players to keep a focus on the game while wiping water out of their eyes and off their bats and gloves.
After Lukas Miller struck out the side for Fountain Central in the top of the first inning, the host Mustangs put four runs on the board against Rambler pitcher Ashton Squirek who pitched well enough, but had some defensive lapses behind him hurt his cause.
Carson Eberly led off for the hosts and reached on an error after which CJ Yager moved him to third with a single.
Owen Acton walked to load the bases and then Luke Foxworthy and AJ Hall both singled for the Mustangs to make it 3-0 as Eberly, Foxworthy and Acton scored while Yager was out at the plate.
After a pop to the shortstop, Nic Swenson reached on an error as the ball went under an infielder’s glove which allowed Hall to score.
A walk followed to put runners on the corners but the next batter grounded out to end the inning with Fountain Central ahead 4-0.
Attica went down in order in the second as Miller recorded his fourth and fifth strikeouts.
The Mustangs ground out a run in their half as, after two outs, Acton was hit by a pitch, stole second, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a single by Foxworthy that made it 5-0.
Miller continued to dominate the Rambler hitters in the third as he again struck out the side to reach eight Ks in the game.
Fountain Central doubled their run total in the third inning when they should have had one at most.
A walk followed by two quick outs and a single put runners on first and third with the next batter walking to load the bases.
An error that should have retired the side instead allowed three runners to cross the plate for an 8-0 score.
Acton singled home another run and at that point, Attica head coach Kyle Neal elected to try a different pitcher and sent John Britt to the mound.
What happened next were two hit batsmen and a walk that pushed two more runners across the plate before the final out of the inning meaning that Fountain Central led 10-0.
Attica got their lone hit of the game, a single by Zack Black to lead off the fourth, but he was eventually erased trying to steal third to end any threat of Rambler runs that inning.
The Mustangs added one run in the bottom of the fourth on a hit batsman, two walks and a passed ball that let Zach Guerin cross the plate for an 11-0 score.
Attica had one last chance to avoid the ten-run rule in the fifth and it started well enough when Christian Bossaer reached on an error, Jackson Davis walked and Seth Miller moved them to second and third with a sacrifice.
Adam Acton, the Mustang head coach, decided to see if he could end the game in the fifth and brought Eberly in from short to pitch and the senior retired the next two batters to end the game with Bossaer and Davis still on base.
Neal was frustrated with the play of his team, saying that he didn’t think they really wanted to win.
“We’ve got guys who can hit and throw and field,” he said, “but it’s all about effort. We didn’t make any effort to win this game.”
One problem for Neal is that he has a roster of only eleven players and most of them are freshmen and sophomores meaning – with the cancelation of last season – they have little or no varsity experience.
Neal says he has two players, both from football, who have stepped up and tried to fill leadership roles, but that it is hard for them to do it.
“[Zach] Black and [John] Britt bring leadership, but they haven’t played baseball in three or four years so they can only do so much. It still comes back to effort – it has to come from the whole team.”