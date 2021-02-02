Sometimes a team wants to win so badly its members try too hard and such was the case for both the Fountain Central and Riverton Parke boys’ basketball teams on Tuesday night in a game that both teams might easily have won in regulation but which went into double overtime before the visiting Panthers won 83-78.
The teams both played hard, fouled a lot and missed too many free throws for either squad to run away with the game.
The contest started off well enough for the host Mustangs as Cody Linville and Will Harmon opened the scoring by hitting three-pointers, two of the nine treys the team made on the night.
Fountain Central pushed their lead to six at 8-2 and 10-4 before the Panthers went on a 6-0 run to tie the game at 10-all.
Baskets by Harmon and Mason Larkin, the latter scoring after a steal and feed from Cole Kirkpatrick, along with a Larkin free throw made it 15-10, but a Riverton Parke trey and short jumper against only a late free throw by Harmon trimmed the Mustang lead to one at 16-15 after one period.
The second quarter started out as a battle of three-pointers as the Panthers hit one early to go with a lay-up to lead 20-16, but Andrew Shabi of Fountain Central made a pair of treys in the next 30 seconds against one jumper by the visitors to tie the contest at 22-all at the 6:29 mark.
The final six-plus minutes of the half saw the teams trade baskets along with missing several free throws each, causing the halftime score to be 33-31 in favor of the Mustangs.
Quarter number three started off much the way period number two finished as the teams traded the lead, this time on lay-ups and made three-pointers.
Harmon hit a pair of treys for the Mustangs and Linville added another against just one by the Panthers, but the hosts still trailed 45-44 until Carson Eberly was fouled on a three-point try and the senior guard knocked down all the ensuing free throws for a 47-45 lead going into the fourth quarter.
At the start of that final quarter, Harmon and Shabi each made treys and Eberly added a lay-up to give Fountain Central a 55-48 lead with exactly four minutes left in regulation.
About 25 seconds later, after a Panther basket, Larkin converted at three-point play to give the Mustangs a 58-50 lead, but Riverton Parke started to climb back into the game from the free throw line.
The visitors missed several of their charity tosses, but still began to prune their deficit as Fountain Central went cold from the field.
With 56 seconds left in regulation, the Mustangs were clinging to a 59-55 lead, but Riverton Parke got the ball and made their fourth trey of the game for a 59-58 score.
The visitors then fouled three times in a row to put Fountain Central into the bonus and with 29 seconds left, it paid off as the Mustangs missed a free throw.
With 15 seconds to go in regulation, the Panthers made one free throw of their own in a double bonus situation to tie the game at 59-all.
Two seconds later, Fountain Central drew a foul, missed the front end of a one-and-one and saw the clock run out to force overtime.
Free throw shooting continued to plague the Mustangs in the opening part of the extra four minutes as they missed a pair of double bonus free throws that, long with a lay-up and a trey for the Panthers put the hosts down 64-59 with just under a minute gone.
After the teams traded baskets, Eberly, Shabi and Larkin all hit baskets, but the latter missed a free throw to allow the Panthers to stay in the lead 68-67.
Riverton Parke followed up by making only one of two free throw chances and then Eberly scored for the Mustangs to tie the game at 69-all with 22 seconds left.
Eberly made two free throws with ten seconds left, but a Panther lay-up with four seconds remaining in the overtime period tied the game at 71-71 to force a second extra session.
The second four-minute overtime was not kind to Fountain Central as they fell behind 76-71 on a lay-up and a trey – the sixth of the game for the Panthers – before making a basket with 2:30 left for a 76-73 score.
The next minute saw the visitors go 1-for-4 from the line while Shabi made a lay-up for a 77-75 score, but in the final 1:09 of the game, Riverton Parke put the game away by making 4-of-6 free throws against just one by Larkin for an 83-78 final in the double overtime contest.
Mustang head coach Phil Shabi was very brief in his post-game comments, making two points.
“We failed to make winning plays late in the game for the second time recently and we didn’t hit our free throws,” he said.
For the game, Fountain Central was 15-for-26 from the line for 57.7% while Riverton Parke was 19-for-34 for 55.9% meaning that had either team made a normal percentage of their free throw opportunities, they could have pulled away and claimed the victory.