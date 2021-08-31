The Western Indiana Community Foundation is collecting donations for the Covington VFW.
According to information from the foundation, the Covington VFW was destroyed due to a fire on Aug. 27.
The Covington — VFW Emergency Relief Fund will assist with any costs associated with the replacement, repair, and other costs associated with the fire disaster, which are above and beyond those items not covered by insurance or which may be of an immediate nature.
Donations may be made to: Western Indiana Community Foundation, ATTN: Covington — VFW Emergency Relief Fund, PO Box 175, Covington, IN 47932 or they may be made online at: www.wicf-inc.org.