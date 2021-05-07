LAFAYETTE — Former White County Sheriff Patrick Shafer has been dismissed from a federal lawsuit filed by a group of Meadowlawn Elementary School teachers alleging he was partly responsible for a January 2019 school shooting survival exercise gone awry.
The US District Court, Northern District of Indiana granted Shafer a stipulation of dismissal and dismissed with prejudice the lawsuit’s claims against him that he violated several of the teachers’ constitutional rights when they were shot with plastic pellets from an Airsoft gun, verbally abused, mocked and threatened during a pre-planned ALICE active-shooter training at Meadowlawn.
“While serving as sheriff, my endeavor was to provide informative and beneficial training to the four school corporations in White County,” Shafer said. “I believe this was accomplished by not only using members of the sheriff’s department, but also in a joint effort with the Monticello Police Department.”
A case that is dismissed with prejudice means the court has made a final determination on the merits of the case, and the teachers are forbidden from filing another lawsuit against Shafer based on the same grounds.
While Shafer is no longer part of the case, the lawsuit is still pending against White County, the White County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Bill Brooks, Chief Deputy David Roth and deputies Evan Morrow, Ryan Glover and Mark Helms.
The teachers — most of whom have since left the school via resignation, transfer, new employment with other school districts or retired earlier than planned — include Nicole Baltes, Jeanne Franks, Abby Hare, Darcy Slade, Breanne Paulik, Talania Pinkerton, Danielle Snyder and Carrie Zook.
As of May 7, Baltes, Slade, Snyder and Zook remain listed as teachers on Twin Lakes School Corporation’s website.
The teachers allege the White County Sheriff’s Office violated their constitutional rights, including two counts of unreasonable seizure, two counts of use of excessive force, and two counts of substantive due process. The teachers also alleged the county violated Indiana statutes that include false imprisonment, assault and battery, and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.
ALICE, which stands for “Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate,” is an exercise that simulates an active-shooter situation and provides teachers with training on how to basically fight back against a perpetrator.
Shafer was originally named in the lawsuit because he served as sheriff from Jan. 1, 2010, to Dec. 31, 2018, when he retired and joined the White County Prosecutor’s Office. As such, the original complaint states Shafer “operated as a final policymaker” for White County and the sheriff’s office. In that capacity, the complaint states, Shafer established policies, procedures, customs and practices regarding the conduct of law enforcement officers” and “was responsible for the training and supervision of all employees employed” in the sheriff’s office.
The teachers are seeking unspecified federal and state compensatory as well as punitive damages from the sheriff’s department. They are also asking for a jury trial.
What happened?
According to the complaint filed Aug. 14, 2020 in US District Court, Northern District of Indiana’s Lafayette Division, the eight teachers and multiple other educators signed up for ALICE training, which took place Jan. 4, 2019, at Meadowlawn. The teachers were split into morning and afternoon sessions. Though it was an active-shooter training exercise, the teachers claim they were “not informed the training would involve any physical force, verbal abuse, threats or personal injury.”
The complaint states every participant of the exercises suffered injuries ranging from broken skin, bleeding, bruising and welts that, in some instances, took days or weeks to heal. Others, it states, still suffer from psychiatric issues brought on by the training.
Roth told the Herald Journal for a story published March 21, 2019, that he attended the training as an observer and heard of no such injuries, adding that the instructor “put on a very good class” and that it was to the exact specifications by which he and other law enforcement officers have been trained.
Roth also said at the time that teachers were given an explanation beforehand, as well as shown the Airsoft gun that was to be used. He went on to explain that the instructor fired the Airsoft gun inside the classroom “so they could see that it was just a pellet, to show that we aren’t afraid of it and they shouldn’t be afraid of it.”
“Yes, teachers were shot, but it’s part of the training and that’s exactly how the training was set up when I went through it,” Roth said at the time. “We didn’t go to this training to maim a teacher or to traumatize a teacher. We want to prepare them. It’s a sad day when teachers have to prepare for this kind of training.”
The incident wasn’t immediately brought to light at the time, but gained national attention two months later when the Indiana State Teachers Association mentioned it during testimony in front of the Indiana Legislature asking it to prohibit such trainings in schools.
Conducting the actual training were Roth, Morrow, Glover and Helms, who, at the time, was Meadowlawn’s school resource officer. All are certified ALICE instructors.
The complaint states the training incorporated the use of Airsoft guns that “fire plastic bullets at more than 400 feet per second,” “require protective gear” and “require a shooting distance of at least 100 feet. Even Airsoft guns firing at lower speeds require an absolute minimum of a 10-foot shooting distance.”
The lawsuit states the deputies “consistently fired at teachers from less than 10 feet away.” The teachers also alleged they did not sign a waiver before participating or receive any explicit or implicit consent to any component of the training. They only added their names to a list circulated at a staff meeting indicating their interest in a active-shooter training exercise.
The teachers wanted to participate, the complaint states, because they believed the training could help them protect their students.
Execution-style drill
According to the complaint, the training began, after a short introduction, with an “execution-style drill,” in which the morning group of 15 teachers were broken up into smaller groups of four to five people and escorted into a darkened classroom. As they entered, each was handed a pair of goggles, but were not provided any further information about what the teachers were about to experience.
The complaint states Helms and Glover directed the teachers to line up along a wall opposite a door and kneel while facing the wall. As the teachers complied, Helms allegedly said, “This is what happens if you just cower and do nothing,” in response to an active shooter.
The complaint further states teachers were then shot, within seconds of kneeling, at point-blank range with an Airsoft gun being handled by Glover as he walked back and forth along the line of kneeling teachers “until his gun ran out of bullets.”
The teachers, upon being struck by the plastic bullets, “yelled ‘ouch’ while others cried out unintelligibly in pain,” sustaining welts and other injuries that caused some bleeding, according to the court documents.
Once the shooting ceased, the teachers were told to get up and return to the initial classroom, the complaint states. Escorted by law enforcement, the teachers were “specifically directed’ to not say anything to colleagues about what they just experienced in the session because “surprise was a conscious and deliberate” element of the drill.
The teachers in the morning and afternoon sessions also alleged that the deputies were “grinning or laughing” as they got up from their knees, observing officers smiling, laughing, joking and making light of the events.”
During a bathroom break and out of earshot of the deputies, the teachers shared their experience, examined one another for bleeding and welts on their back, and “expressed shock, anger and physical pain,” according to the complaint. It added that some teachers had trouble sitting in their chair afterward.
Rotating drills
After the break, teachers were split up into small groups and rotated through three drills, during which one participant played the role of a teacher and the other members assumed roles as students. All the groups simultaneously engaged in the rotating drills.
The drills involved running and hiding in a classroom, barricading and “counter assault” exercises.
The complaint states Glover played the role of an active shooter and began each drill by “striding quickly” down a hallway, loudly banging on walls while screaming obscenities such as “Give me back my kid, you b--ch,” “F--k you, you mother----ers” and “I’m going to kill you all.”
Glover went from classroom to classroom, entering through the unlocked doors and firing at participants in their hiding spots, with bullets striking the cornered teachers, the complaint states.
One of the drills required all participants to throw tennis balls at deputies while they were being fired upon (a counter-assault drill). The complaint states the drill forced participants to stand up and further expose themselves.
During the counter-assault exercise, the complaint states Pinkerton was shot in the stomach, which resulted in a permanent scar, while Franks stood “frozen” in a corner for the entirety of the drill, too frightened to rise and throw tennis balls and “hoping not to get shot.”
Baltes, according to the complaint, was “shot forcefully” in the stomach, crawled under a table and curled up in a fetal position, but was quickly found and shot three more times, allegedly by Glover, while she was immobile.
After a few closing comments from Helms, the morning session teachers were dismissed.
Afternoon session
The complaint rehashes similar events and drills for the afternoon session, but with new participants Zook, Hare, Snyder and Paulik, as well as 16 other Meadowlawn teachers. It added that none of those participants had contact with the morning session participants and were unaware of what happened or what was going to happen.
Attending the afternoon session as an observer was former Meadowlawn principal Casey Davenport, along with three of the four deputies from the morning session – Helms, Glover and Roth.
Similar to the morning session, the afternoon group of teachers were led into a darkened classroom and asked to kneel and face the wall. One of the participants – Snyder – allegedly asked Helms what was about to happen and whether he was about to shoot them.
The complaint states Helms did not answer the question, prompting Snyder to repeat her query, at which point Helms said “shut up” and “stop asking questions.” Helms then stood in one position in the classroom “rapidly shooting back and forth, hitting teachers with a constant spray of bullets.”
The complaint states Zook was shot four times in the back, while Snyder and Hare were hit twice. Zook, Hare and Paulik “hugged each other” and “curled up on the floor together, trying to shield themselves and each other from the bullets.” Paulik managed to avoid being struck, the complaint states, by curling her body under Zook’s.
Once the shooting stopped, the complaint states Snyder angrily stood up, glared at Helms and demanded to know what had just happened, also asking “Why did you just shoot us?” The complaint further states that Helms “smiled, laughed and responded, ‘That’s just part of the training,’ before instructing them back to the library, to be quiet and tell no one what had just occurred.”
Ignoring this directive, the complaint states the teachers urged others to “put on more layers of clothing because they were about to be shot.”
Once all participants had experienced the execution-style drill, the complaint states Hare and others expected an explanation of the purpose of the drill. The lawsuit further states Helms replied it was “what happens when you do nothing.”
Fear of deputies
During the barricade drill, Paulik played the role of teacher and was unable to lock the door because a trash bag was caught over the lock. When Glover entered the room, the complaint states he “immediately aimed his gun” at Paulik’s face, “holding it just inches away” and kept it “trained at her face.”
Glover then turned his gun slightly, according to the complaint, to aim at other participants, then opened fire next to Paulik’s ear. After Glover left the room, Snyder allegedly told Paulik, “Oh my God. I’m afraid I’d be dead if this were real.”
In another iteration of the barricade drill, Snyder, playing the teacher role, managed to get the door locked before Glover could enter. A few minutes later, according to the complaint, deputies returned to inform Snyder the drill was finished and that she could unlock the door. Snyder refused, believing they would just shoot her and her colleagues again.
During the counter-assault drill, Snyder and Paulik attempted to hide but were admonished by deputies, the complaint states, for “not doing it right” and “breaking the rules.” At this point, Snyder allegedly responded, “I don’t care! I don’t care! I’m not doing it the way you want” because she didn’t want to be assaulted again.
Participants in the afternoon session stated in the complaint that they also observed deputies “laughing on multiple occasions, usually when teachers were either being hit with bullets, crying out in pain or demonstrating fear.”
The complaint notes that no officer attempted to intervene into another’s actions, tell them to stop shooting teachers or change their actions “despite ample opportunity to do so.”
Teacher injuries
Some of the injuries to the teachers, according to the complaint, left permanent scars and changed the way they now live. Most, it stated, have had to purchase over-the-counter medication with their own funds to treat their injuries.
Others experienced “severe emotional distress through the training” that include fear, anxiety and humiliation. Two of the teachers, according to the complaint, had to seek psychiatric treatment, with one being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder for which she still must take medication to control.
Teachers listed in the complaint also stated they are “anxious and uncomfortable” of the deputies involved and “go out of their way to avoid them” — and all other law enforcement officers not associated with the training — if encountered in public. Each stated their faith and trust have been “destroyed” by the deputies in the training sessions.