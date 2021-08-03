WHEATFIELD — On the recommendation of athletic director John Gray, the Kankakee Valley School Board approved the appointment of former Kougar baseball player and assistant coach Jordon VanWienen to varsity baseball coach to fill the spot vacated by Doug Nelson.
VanWienen, 33, played for KV from 2003 through 2006, spending most of his time behind the plate. He was coached at the junior varsity level by Ryan Armstrong before moving to varsity under the legendary coach Doug Greenlee.
He lives on the Jasper County side of San Pierre with wife Julie and their children and has strong ties to the area, having grown up here.
VanWienen first returned to the program to coach in 2011 for one year before coming back in 2015 and staying ever since. He has been either a varsity assistant coach of JV coach under Greenlee, Armstrong and Nelson, and hopes to use the knowledge gleaned from each of them to build KV baseball back up to the powerhouse that it used to be.
“When KV took the field, everyone knew that we came to play and play hard,” said VanWienen. “I want to rebuild the program from the bottom up and plan to work with the local Little Leagues as well as the new middle school program to instill not only good game skills but also a love of the game.”
To that end, VanWienen plans to surround himself with coaches that have the same passion for the game as he has and who will help him teach the players to be respected young men. He has repeatedly stated he wants a family atmosphere in the Kougar baseball program, and coming from the community, believes he will work well with the parents and players.
So far, VanWienen has tapped Jeremy Rozhon as his junior varsity voach and Steve Schmidt at the freshman level. Also joining or remaining with the program are Scott Holmes, Jim Pint and Zach Volovlek. He is still talking to a few other coaching candidates, as well.
“We have some good talent coming up and I’m excited to take over this position,” said VanWienen. “Ever since I started as an assistant, it has been in the back of my mind as a goal and I plan to make the most of it.”
Nelson served as head baseball coach at KVHS the past three seasons. He was also the girls’ basketball coach.
A Portage High School graduate, Nelson returned to his alma mater last month to teach and coach. He plans to assist Bryan Clouse, who Nelson met during his stint at Hanover Central, in the boys’ basketball program.
The Kougars have had eight straight losing seasons. Since joining the tough Northwest Crossroads Confere,ce which includes state and national powerhouse Andrean as well as Munster, KV has had just one winning season over the past 12 seasons.
Greenlee, who resigned as baseball coach with over 500 victories with many of them coming at KV, led the Kougars to a 15-12-1 finish in 2011.
KV was 11-11 the next year but has struggled to collect double-digit wins over the next eight years. The Kougars finished 10-19 this past season and finished 23-36 overall in Nelson’s three seasons. (KV lost the 2019 season to COVID.) Their 13 wins in 2019 were the most for KV since the 2011 team’s 15-win season.