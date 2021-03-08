JASPER COUNTY — A DeMotte man was arrested after he attempted to elude police first in his vehicle and later on foot during the morning hours of March 3.
According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Donald G. Oliver, 40, was apprehended and charged with multiple violations when he failed to stop for a traffic violation. When the deputy activated his emergency lighting in the area of County Road 1100 North at County Road 1100 West, Oliver sped up in an effort to elude the deputy.
After committing numerous traffic violations, Oliver’s vehicle came to a abrupt stop at C.R. 1100 North and C.R. 600 West. Oliver jumped out and began running.
A short pursuit involving several deputies and officers ended with Oliver taken into custody. Police found a small baggy containing a crystal-like substance near where Oliver was arrested. The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine.
K9 Colt was brought to the scene and he provided a positive alert to drugs after a free air sniff. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a loaded syringe in the driver’s seat. The substance tested positive for a cocaine and fentanyl compound.
Oliver was transported to the county jail and charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, battery against a public safety officials, possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug and unlawful possession of a syringe — all Level 6 felonies — and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.