WOLCOTT — The Main Street of Wolcott is partnering with five towns to host a multi-town weekend garage sale called “Shop Galore on 24.”
The event will take place June 11-12, from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. EST each day. The event will boast a weekend of town-wide garage sales in Reynolds, Remington, Goodland, Kentland and Wolcott.
“The Main Street of Wolcott thought getting towns back together and doing a joint effort would be a positive boost to all of the communities by bringing five communities together,” said George Blissett, president of Main Street of Wolcott. “We envision it bringing people to each town to promote the community and its businesses.”
Blissett added that the event is another way Main Street of Wolcott can partner with other communities and still work toward promoting and improving Wolcott.
The cost for each applicant is $5 to have your name listed on a garage sale map. The application fee will help pay for advertisement and printing of maps.
The deadline for applicants is June 1. Each town’s garage sale maps will be posted closer to the event on “The Shop Galore on 24” Facebook page. The maps will also be available for pick-up at local businesses.