The Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers soccer team presented Senior Night April 8
The Cornjerkers took on an experienced Fisher-GCMS team who entered the game with a 6-2-1 record.
The Bunnies had the wind in the first half and scored two goals to make the game 2-0 at halftime.
Ben Brown, with 28 minutes left in the game, was able to capitalize on a penalty kick to make the game 2-1 and end all the scoring on the night. Derek Drayer had another good game stopping 20 shots out of 22 that the Bunnies put on goal.