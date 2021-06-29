Photo contributed

Photo contributed

Back row from left to right: Meeya Mennenga, Lily Martinez, Elle Heeren, Helena McTaggert, Lani Rae Merrill-Kohl, Lily Henrichs; front row, from left to right: Madelyn Crawford, Viola Clemmons, Rose Yarneau, Riley Summers, Vivian Swalls, Chember Starr, Haddie DeVries Veronica Gregory, Bristol Henrichs, Amelia Cartelli, Ailani Zavala, Jayla Gonzalez. Not pictured: Adasyn Kirby