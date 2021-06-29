Little Miss

Back row from left to right: Meeya Mennenga, Lily Martinez, Elle Heeren, Helena McTaggert, Lani Rae Merrill-Kohl, Lily Henrichs; front row, from left to right: Madelyn Crawford, Viola Clemmons, Rose Yarneau, Riley Summers, Vivian Swalls, Chember Starr, Haddie DeVries

Veronica Gregory, Bristol Henrichs, Amelia Cartelli, Ailani Zavala, Jayla Gonzalez. Not pictured: Adasyn Kirby

The Iroquois County Fair Queen Pageant would like to introduce the first Little Miss Iroquois County Pageant to be at the fair, according to a news release.

The pageant will be conducted in conjunction with the Miss Iroquois County Pageant at 8 p.m. July 13. There are 19 little girls from Iroquois County between the ages of 5 and 7 that will be vying for the first ever Little Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen.

The public join us for the 50th anniversary of the Iroquois County Fair Queen Pageant where a new Miss and Little Miss will be named. The 19 contestants are: Meeya Mennenga, Lily Martinez, Elle Heeren, Helena McTaggert, Lani Rae Merrill-Kohl, Lily Henrichs, Madelyn Crawford, Viola Clemmons, Rose Yarneau, Riley Summers, Vivian Swalls, Chember Starr, Haddie DeVries, Veronica Gregory, Bristol Henrichs, Amelia Cartelli, Ailani Zavala, Jayla Gonzalez and Adasyn Kirby.

