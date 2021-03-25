DEMOTTE, Ind. — On St. Patrick’s Day evening pizza gave the traditional corned beef and cabbage meal a run for its money in the DeMotte area as Burns Family Pizzeria hosted its first Give Back Night with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit the Kankakee Valley Middle School Athletic Department.
“It was our first one and we staffed up and stocked up and we were still blown away by the support,” said Teddy Burns, owner. “The event was scheduled for Wednesday, March 17th during operating hours from 4-9 pm for Dine-in and Carry Out. The phones started ringing about 3 pm and we took our 1st call at 3:45 pm and it never slowed down! We have such wonderful patrons. They were patient and gracious as it was all for a good cause. Our wait times were at 1 hour to 1 1/2 hours the whole night as the volume surpassed what the ovens could handle. We sold out of our sandwiches at about 6 pm and by 6:30 pm we were sold out of everything. By 8 pm, our last pizza was picked up. Our pizza crusts are made fresh daily, so when we’re out, we’re out. Not knowing how the evening would turn out, we took a leap of faith and prepared 2.5 times the dough for a typical weeknight (weekends not included).”
Burns Family Pizzeria was pleased to report the net sales from the KVMS supporters raised $311.57. As parents of a middle schooler at KVMS and supporters of the community, Burns Family Pizzeria matched the $311.57 bringing the total for the Give Back Night to $623.14. Teddy decided to put out a collection jar for “tips” to go back to support the KVMS Athletic Department and that generated another $196 for a total of $819.14 raised for the KVMS.
“We are so grateful and thankful, we can’t thank them enough,” said Andrew Sargent, KVMS Athletic Director/Assistant Principal. “The community support was amazing and it was really great to see the generous donations. The athletic department relies on games and attendance money. COVID-19 restrictions have definitely impacted our revenue.”
Sargent added that the money raised during the Give Back Night will go to pay for uniforms and equipment.
How a Give Back Night is designed
The club/organization promotes the event and a percentage of sales from the agreed-upon date is given back to the club/organization. If interested in doing a Give Back Night, please email burnsfamilypizzeria@gmail.com.
“A Give Back Night such as this is a win-win,” said Selena Burns, co-owner. “As a local business, the school’s efforts promote the ‘support local’ initiative we’ve all heard so much about over the last year and brings in business. As an organization, the school is able to use networking within the student body, staff, and families of KVMS to help promote the event and earn some funds along the way. Events like these tend to be favored for their ease and convenience. Burns Family Pizzeria is grateful to the Kankakee Valley Middle School Athletic Department for allowing us to be a part of their fundraising needs. Supporting our community is very important to us. The customers that came in were amazing. We can only hope that future Give Back Nights hosted at the pizzeria turn out as well.”