Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Windy with rain likely. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain likely. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.