KENTLAND — Feb. 25, 2021, was a historic day for the Newton County Sheriff’s Department, as the first female sheriff’s deputy, Andrea Pluimer, was sworn in by Superior Court Judge Daniel Molter.
“I was excited that it finally set in as a reality, and I’ve been looking forward to serving the county I grew up in,” said Pluimer. “Even though I have a long way to go, I felt accomplished as many family and friends congratulated me and said they were proud of me. I actually didn’t know I would be the first female deputy for Newton County until a few weeks ago, but I’m happy to bring this type of diversity to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department. I don’t think about it much because I look at myself and the other members of the department as an officer and not a female officer or male officer.”
Pluimer previously worked for a public library but took an interest in law enforcement when a friend of hers became a police officer.
“At that point, I joined the Newton County Reserve Department and that helped me confirm I wanted to be a Newton County Deputy,” added Pluimer.
A day before her swearing-in, she was riding as a probationary officer with Deputy Wallace when a traffic stop they initiated turned into a 40-minute police chase before the suspect surrendered.
“I look at the pursuit as being a great learning experience for myself,” Pluimer said. “I know it’s not something anyone wishes to happen, but I’m glad I experienced it in my field training time so I am fully prepared for the future. Corporal Wallace was an exceptional trainer during the entire pursuit, and in every other aspect of my training in explaining things the entire time even though he was fully focused on the pursuit and keeping us and others safe.”
Pluimer credits her family and many others for helping support her through the process and for being great influences.
“My husband, Colton Pluimer, has been my biggest support through all of this and has been very encouraging,” Andrea added. “Newton County Reserve Commander Rob Domonkos has been a great influence and taught me a great amount during my time as a reserve officer. Every deputy in the department has been a great influence and support during my time training with them as a reserve officer, as well. Currently, my goals for the future are to continue learning and to be the best officer I can be for the residents of Newton County.”