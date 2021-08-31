Donations of new and gently used winter coats (adult and children’s sizes) are being sought for a community coat give-away scheduled next month in Covington, according to information provided.
Donations may be dropped off between Sept. 27 and Oct. 8 at the following locations during regular business hours:
Centre Bank, 315 Washington Street
Covington City Building, 329 Washington Street
Covington Public Library, 622 Fifth Street
Covington County Market, 301 Third Street
First Church of Christ Office, 619 Fifth Street
Industrial Federal Credit Union, 413 Washington Street
McDonald’s, 221 Pearl Street
Old National Bank, 401 Washington Street
Purdue University Extension Office, Lower Level of Court House, 301 Fourth Street
The Fountain Trust Company, 615 Third Street
Weather permitting, a coat collection day is scheduled October 9th from 9 am to 1:00 pm outside Casey’s General Store, 311 Pearl Street.
Coats will be distributed to area residents in need on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last October 19th through 22nd at the Covington First Church of Christ, 615 Fifth Street.
The coat give-away is being hosted by the First Church of Christ. Additional information is available from the coat drive coordinator at (765) 793-7285.