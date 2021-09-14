WHEATFIELD — On Sunday, Aug. 29, First Church hosted its annual church picnic at Hamstra Gardens in Wheatfield.
As staff and volunteers began arriving, it was evident that a storm was approaching on the horizon. Even as the rain showers began, the excitement and energy in the gardens was palpable The church and community showed up, despite the rain, and brought friends and family from their neighborhoods to join in the festivities.
First Church would especially like to thank Wilb and Peg Hamstra for allowing it to use Hamstra Garden’s for this unique experience. The 2021 Church Picnic was especially notable because it was the first
picnic that brought together both church locations, the newest being First Church in Hebron, which opened in November 2020.
When the showers passed and an incredible double rainbow lit up the sky, First Church kicked off the celebration with music, a message, ice cream, and finally fireworks. The fireworks display was designed by R.J. Garza and Ashley Ferrell, and Pastor John Hill called it “The best
fireworks show you would see all year!” =
The entire event included free activities for kids with balloon art, face painting, a braid bar, and a glow booth.
First Church has campuses in Wheatfield and Hebron and all are encouraged to join them on a Sunday. If it’s been a while since you’ve gotten a chance to come in person, try church again with First Church. Service information is available online at www.first.church/locations.