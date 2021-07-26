LAFAYETTE — At approximately 10:18 a.m. July 26, the Lafayette Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire located at 3535 Coleman Court in Lafayette.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a wood frame metal sided “pole barn” type commercial building fully engulfed in fire. The property is occupied by Indy Scale.
An adult male occupant sustained serious thermal injuries and was treated and transported by the Tippecanoe County Emergency Ambulance Service to a local hospital and later transferred to an Indianapolis Burn Unit. The patients’ condition is unknown at this time and is identity is being withheld upon notification of family.
The fire was extinguished and a preliminary fire investigation has begun by investigators with the Lafayette Fire Department.
At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation continues.
Anyone with information may contact The Lafayette Fire Hotline at 765-807-1610.