Listen to this article

WHEATFIELD — Four local fire departments pooled their efforts to quench a two-home blaze in Wheatfield on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighers were able to contain the blaze to the two homes located on Grove Street, just a few feet from Main Street near the Schoolhouse Restaurant. The homes, which are separated by a small gap, occupy the south side of Grove Street.

One of the homes rests just a couple of feet from the restaurant, which received no damage.

Wheatfield answered the call at around 4 p.m. and contacted Keener Township in DeMotte, Kouts and Rensselaer's fire department for mutual aid. Kouts brought its ladder truck, which the firefighters used to spill water from above the two-story homes.

Several firefighters took turns climbing to the second floor of one of the homes, using a balcony to slip inside.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire and which home it started in. Firefighters were on the scene for more than five hours.

Trending Videos