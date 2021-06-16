Brehna Berry, a fourth grade student of Jody Munsterman at Crescent City Grade School, was the last student to serve as Student of the Week as Mrs. Munsterman is retired at the end of the current school year.
She is the daughter of Kayla, a CNA at Iroquois Resident Home, and Jake Eilers, who works for Wright Concrete of Sheldon. She has a brother, Izick, 13; a sister, Brielle, 12; and a brother, Bentley, 4. Some people call her “Jean,” which is her middle name.
The family has a dog, Athena. In her spare time she enjoys drawing and playing volleyball, her favorite sport. She credits two people for being influential to her: Her Mom, who is a hard-worker, and her classmate Ellie (Rabe), who is very confident and funny. Her favorite subject is ELA and her least favorite subject is math. She listed her greatest accomplishment as being “in fourth grade” and if she could have anything in the world it would be “one million dollars.” Brehna’s lucky numbers are 32 and 65, her favorite color is blue, she loves dogs and prefers wearing Old Navy clothing.
The pandemic has caused a lot of changes to take place and a lot of those changes are at school. She said her family hasn’t had to make a lot of changes, but at school “we had to wear a mask, be six feet apart and do e-learning.” She didn’t care for e-learning because “it made me sleepy and I got lower grades.” She prefers in-person learning so she can “get higher grades.” In her opinion, one of the better ways the pandemic could have been dealt with was to “get a different president.”
Brehna listed her favorite teacher as Mrs. M, who has implemented a gardening project for her studnets for many years. Brehna thinks the projecct “is helpful and it would be fun.” And she credits it as something being educational “because it will teach us what to use with what.” She feels it is something she will carry throughout her life because “it teaches us how to take care of a garden.”
Fourth and fifth graders learn a lot about politics in Mrs. M’s classroom. Brehna said she wouldn’t consider being President of the United States or mayor of Crescent City because those jobs “would be too hard.” If she were elected president, though, she would make sure doctors worked hard during the pandemic and she would try to stop all the wars.
In her future, Brehna looks forward to “traveling, becoming a teacher, getting a driver’s license and getting a house.” This summer, though, she was looking forward to a family vacation in Tennessee.
Asked for opinions of how to improve the community for its residents, Brehna thinks there needs to be a store or shop. Her wish for the world is “there was no bad people” and her way to improve the school is to let them “have snakes.”
She feels she is old enough and responsible enough “to have two dogs.” Her pet peeve is the noise markers make and on her birthday (July 30) she plans to eat cake.
She thinks she’ll attend high school in Watseka, then later go to college in Kankakee as she starts her studies to become a teacher.
Mrs. M had this to say about her student: “(She) was a delight to have in class! She always had a positive attitude and was a team player. She encouraged her peers as we played ‘Vanna White’ during ELA and chose to distance herself from classroom drama. I think Brehna could have a successful career as a grade school teacher. As a fourth grader, Brehna encouraged her peers, and certainly was a team player! Brehna was the fourth grade spelling champ for the 2020-21 school year. She consistently was modest with that title.”