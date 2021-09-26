WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Missing three of his best players, Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game against Purdue.
And it wasn’t.
Purdue backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell engineered a clutch 10-play, 94-yard fourth-quarter scoring drive that culminated in the game’s only touchdown in Purdue’s 13-9 win over the Fighting Illini on Sept. 25 in the Big Ten opener at Ross-Ade Stadium.
“A very frustrating day, obviously,” Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said. “We couldn't ever just really get consistently going offensively.”
The loss keeps the coveted Cannon Trophy in West Lafayette for at least one more year.
Illinois played without top cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the team’s leading tackler in linebacker Jake Hansen and star running back Chase Brown.
“I knew coming into (the Purdue game) that we weren't going to have them,” Bielema said. “They are three of our best players. I thought the guys that stood up for them and stepped into their roles really did a great job of preparation during the course of the week and answered the bell on a couple of occasions today.”
Stepping in for Brown was true freshman running back Josh McCray, who had a career day in the loss, posting 156 yards on 24 carries in his first-career start. It was the fifth-most rushing yards by a true freshman in Illini history, and the most by a true freshman running back since Ke'Shawn Vaughn recorded 180 yards on Nov. 7, 2015, against – who else? – Purdue.
The Illini offense out-rushed the Boilermakers 175-38. For the defense, the 38 rushing yards allowed marked a season-low since the 131 yards it gave up on the ground to Maryland the week before. It also marked the first time Illinois held an opponent to 50 or fewer rushing yards since allowing 10 to UConn in 2019.
Despite the Illini defense being without Witherspoon, multiple players in the secondary stepped up in his absence. Illinois' defense, which entered the game ranked third in the Big Ten and 22nd nationally, held Purdue starting quarterback Jack Plummer to 95 passing yards.
When the Boilermakers went to O'Connell in the second half, Kerby Joseph and Tony Adams came up with momentum-swinging interceptions. Joseph intercepted O'Connell in the Illini end zone near the end of the third quarter.
Purdue kicker Mitchell Fineran booted field goals of 23 and 30 yards to stake the Boilers to a 6-0 lead before Illinois responded with James McCourt’s 51-yard field goal late in the second half to cut the lead to 6-3 at halftime.
McCourt added two more field goals – from 35 and 45 yards, sandwiched around a 54-yard miss – to give the Illini a 9-6 lead with 14:51 left before O’Connell engineered the eventual game-winning drive.
But it was Purdue’s defense that held, forcing the Illini to turnover the ball on downs with 46 seconds left that preserved the win.
Illini quarterback Brandon Peters, who completed 14 of 26 passes for 100 yards, led Illinois on a 14-play, 56-yard drive that stalled on the Purdue 19-yard line with three consecutive incomplete passes and ended any hope.
“We (did have) a couple of positives, even that last drive getting down there in positive field position,” Bielema said. “We just weren't able to close it out.”
The Illini loss gives Purdue a 46-45-6 all-time series lead.
“I know (the losing) gets very frustrating. But I can tell you that we continue to make strides and this process is not going to be an easy one, but it's going to be one that is going to be worth it,” Bielema said. “I think our guys know that, understand it and see it, and I think that's why you see them keep competing the way that they do."
Illinois (1-4, 1-2 Big Ten) will return to Champaign on Oct. 2 to take on UNC-Charlotte for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Foundation Weekend.