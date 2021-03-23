BROOKSTON — One person was killed March 23 in a fiery multi-vehicle crash near the 187-mile marker on Interstate 65.
The man, whose name had not been released by press time Wednesday, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Indiana State Police, a tanker traveling north in the right lane pulling food-grade material swerved into the left lane and sideswiped a GMC van, driven by James Harrington, 66, of Thomasville, N.C., and continued into the southbound lanes.
Police said they don’t yet know what caused the tanker driver to leave his lane.
The tanker then smashed through the median cable barrier and struck another semi, driven by Frank Duran Jr., 56 of Chicago, hauling a double-trailer in the southbound lane. The contact split one of the trailers in half.
The tanker finally stopped in a ditch on the west side of I-65, where it burst into flames.
Police said Harrington and Duran were uninjured.
The interstate was closed for several hours. Downtown Brookston was clogged with traffic for much of the day and evening as crews worked to clean up the scene and open the interstate.