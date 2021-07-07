July Calendar of Events
Every Tuesday & Saturday, Rensselaer Farmers Market (4-6 p.m., CST, Tuesdays and 7:30-11 a.m., CST, on Saturdays.)
Fountain Stone Theater in Rensselaer will hold a free family film festival every Thursday throughout the month, with doors opening at 10 a.m., CST. See the theater’s Facebook page for a schedule of films.
The “Tales and Tails” Summer Reading Program at the Rensselaer Library will be held through July 13
July 8-11: Fending Theatre for Children’s production of Moana Jr. and Xanadu Jr.
July 11: JC Cruisers Cruise Night, 6 p.m.
July 12-16: Youth Aviation Summer Camp at the Jasper County Airport
July 14-16: Rensselaer Wrestling Camp at RCHS
July 17: Art in the Alley at Filson Park (223 W. Kellner) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., CST
July 18: Wine and Unwind at Carpenter Creek Cellars at 12 p.m., CST
July 20: Matt Hires at Embers, 7 p.m., CST (free show)
July 21: Steve Mingear Unplugged at Fenwick Farms, 6 p.m., CST
July 24-31: Jasper County Fair
July 24: Truck & Tractor Pull, 7 p.m., Jasper County Fair Association’s grandstand
July 25: Mud Drags, 7 p.m., JCFA grandstand
July 26: Latting Rodeo, 7 p.m., JCFA grandstand
July 27: Donkey Races, 7 p.m., JCFA grandstand
July 28: “A Night of Laughs & Music,” 7 p.m., JCFA grandstands
July 29: Cincinnati Circus, 7 p.m., JCFA grandstand
July 30: Monster Trucks, 7 p.m., JCFA grandstand
July 31: Demolition Derby + Fireworks, 7 p.m./dusk, JCFA grandstand