RENSSELAER — The Fendig Summer Theater for Children will be bringing two productions outdoors this summer.
Heather Heinig of the Fendig Theater was granted approval by the Rensselaer City Council Monday night (May 10) to use Foundation Park as a performance venue on July 8-11.
Foundation Park is located at the old Monnett Elementary School site with the main entrance on U.S. 231.
Kids will perform Moana Jr. and Xanadu Jr. beginning Thursday, July 8, with evening shows. Friday will also feature evening shows, with matinee shows only scheduled for Saturday.
Heinig said it will be a matinee so that it wouldn’t interfere with the annual Cruise Night that will begin at 6 p.m. on July 10.
“We’re doing a matinee performance so that we’re ending before 4:30 p.m. then everybody is all set to see the Cruise,” she said.
It’s the first time in the theater’s long history that performances will be held outside. Heinig said it is necessary due to COVID restrictions since performances are comprised of 70-120 kids depending on the productions. Large audiences are also expected for all performances as is tradition.
Shows were held in the Rensselaer Central auditorium in past years, but holding them indoors this summer would be difficult due to social distancing restrictions.
Theater officials plan to use the soccer field at the west end of the park. A stage would be built there with the audience sitting around the stage.
“Foundation is a great location because it’s kind of a flat area,” Heinig said.
Heinig said the theater’s electrical needs for sound and lighting with the city’s help would need to be addressed. She added that they could use generators, but the noise would interfere with the performances.
Park superintendent Joe Effinger said his department will do whatever it can to assist Fendig Theater officials with the summer’s productions.
“The exciting thing about it is most people in Rensselaer have never had the in-town experience of what that would be like,” Heinig said of live theater outdoors. “You would have a stage in the center and the audience all the way around the entire stage. It’s kind of exciting to present theater in a different way and still provide an opportunity for us to have the number of audience members that would allow us to hopefully break even at the end of the day.”
Rehearsals will be held at the theater’s existing property at the old St. Peter’s Episcopal Church building at Melville and Grace streets from June 1 until a week before the performance dates, Heinig said.
She added she is in the process of finalizing staff with auditions expected to begin in two weeks. Kids will be separated into two groups since there will be two productions this summer.
Go to the Fending Summer Theater’s Facebook page for updates.