According to information from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, starting April 12, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that financial assistance will be available for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, to help ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the pandemic.
The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses. The death must have occurred in the United States. The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.
Those who apply will need an official death certificate, funeral expenses documents (receipts, funeral home contract, etc.), and proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs.
After the application is approved, the funds will be distributed as a check by mail or by direct deposit depending on which option the applicant chooses when he or she applies for assistance.
For more information call the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line Number 844-684-6333, TTY: 800-462-7585.