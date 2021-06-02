HEBRON — Rensselaer Central senior Grant Spangler knows he’s leaving the Bomber baseball program in good hands.
The lone senior on this year’s squad, Spangler had a primary role in leading Bomber baseball back to respectability.
RCHS was bounced from the Hebron Class 2A Sectional championship game by Boone Grove, losing 9-2, on Monday, May 31.
“It would have been nice to go out differently, but with how we’ve been in the past, it was a good year,” Spangler said after the loss. “I have no doubt these guys will be back next year.
“It’s just nice to have a season. Rensselaer hasn’t been in a sectional championship in over 20 years, so it’s good to at least bring the program back to where It was.”
It was the Bombers’ first appearance in a championship game since 2001 when they beat Knox for a 2A title. Monday’s title victory was the second in three years for Boone Grove, which will face Central Noble (14-14) in the Whiting Regional this weekend.
Boone (11-6) built a 6-0 lead after two innings. The Wolves had four hits in the first inning against junior starting pitcher Teagan Brown, including an RBI double by Drew Murray and a sacrifice fly RBI by Grady Pierce.
“The tone, in my opinion, was set when the first batter of the game stretched a hit into a double,” Bombers coach Matt Stevens said. “If we have a good throw into second, we get the out and that would set the tone for us like you’re not going to take advantage of us. But it didn’t work out.”
The Wolves added three more runs in the second inning without the need of a hit. Brown walked in a run after Boone loaded the bases and an RBI groundout scored another run.
Spangler got the final out, but not before Boone scored another run on a wild pitch.
Spangler held the Wolves without a hit over the next two innings before Kyle Janda got a single in the fifth inning.
“It was just getting ahead early with strikes,” Spangler said of his plan when he was called in to relieve. “The top four, five guys, you couldn’t give them anything good because they can crush the ball.”
Added Stevens, “Grant did a great job of keeping them in check and keeping them off-balance. You couldn’t ask more from him. I told the guys after the ball game, you take the first two innings out and it’s a 3-2 ball game and that’s what I thought it should have been.”
Rensselaer’s only runs came in the third inning against starting pitcher Murray. Tommy Boyles was hit by a pitch and moved to second on Lakin Webb’s single. After Brown walked to load the bases, Kelton Hesson plated a run with a groundout.
Webb would score the second run on a wild pitch.
Sprinkling singles over seven innings were Webb, Hesson, Boyles, Brown and Spangler.
Murray went the full seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits with nine strikeouts. The junior left-hander walked two batters and threw 118 pitches to fall two short of the maximum of 120.
“We did a good job of putting pressure on them,” Stevens said of his offense. “We got (Murray) in trouble several times; worked deep into the count. We just don’t see many lefties like that over the course of the season. You just tip your hat to him. He got out of the trouble we got him into.”
Trenton Hillier had two hits, including a double, for Boone and Janda also had two hits. Boone outhit the Bombers, 7-5.
A junior-laden squad this spring, the Bombers should be in the hunt for a sectional title in 2022 with eight starters returning from Monday’s lineup.
“Making it to the sectional final with the young team we have gives them perspective of where we need to be as a team to possibly vie for the same thing next year and come out on the other end,” Stevens said. “We have a lot of talent coming back next year.”
RCHS will return pitchers Brown, Johns, Jacob Pickering and Austin Francis, who was forced to sit out of last week’s tournament due to a knee injury.
“They should be really good next year,” Spangler said. “If they don’t win the sectional championship, I’ll be a little disappointed. They have three, four guys coming back who will be throwing as hard as anybody else they’ll see all year.”
Spangler, meanwhile, will attend Albion College in Michigan where he hopes to play baseball for another four years.
“He came through big for us,” Stevens said of his lone senior. “He’s kind of a quiet guy, but he leads by example. He knows the game really well. He just came in and gave us what we needed. I kept asking him how his arm way. He did a great job throwing strikes, getting ahead and getting out of trouble when he got into trouble. It was a great way for him to go out. Unfortunately, we ended up on the other side of where we wanted to be.”