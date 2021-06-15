Ella Curry, daughter of Bob and Shelly Curry of Loda, was named the Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois Scholarship recipient for 2021.
Curry, an Illinois State Scholar, as well as a member of the National Honor Society, carried a 4.0 GPA which landed her on the Straight A Honor Roll. While in high school, Curry was a member of the Scholastic Bowl Team, Math Team, Student Council, Yearbook, High School Show Choir, Madrigals, Chorus and the volleyball team.
Community service has been a large part of Curry’s past four years too, participating in the school recycling program, food and clothing drives, GIVE Club, park and yard cleaning, youth group, church cleaning, food pantry and soup kitchens, as well as the community outreach in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
In addition to this scholarship, Curry has also been honored with the Daughters of the American Revolution Award, the Illinois Principal’s Award, the Order of the Eastern Star Scholarship, and several other scholarships administered by the PBL High School Guidance Department.
Curry plans to attend the University of Alabama to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s degree to become a Neonatal Nurse Practitioner.
The PBL Education Foundation administers the selection of the recipient of the $8,000 Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois Scholarship. Applicants from PBL and GCMS school districts are evaluated on three criteria: academic achievement, participation and leadership in school and community activities, and a written essay.
Over the 22 years that the scholarship has been offered, Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois has provided $176,000 in scholarship money. Applications for this scholarship will become available in January of 2022 and can be found at the PBL Education Foundation website at pblfoundation.org.