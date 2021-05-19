Family Fun Day
KENTLAND, Ind. — The Newton County Fair is excited to announce Family Fun Day at the Fairgrounds. This Saturday, May 22, from 11 am to 1:30 pm families are invited to come out to the fairgrounds for a fun day of activities and food. The 4-H Council is serving a pork burger picnic meal for $6. Several local agencies and clubs are preparing free fun activities including: kite flying, fishing, K9 Batman demonstrations, fire truck, ambulance, and police car tours.

The fair office will be open to reserve your camping spot and to purchase grandstand tickets.

