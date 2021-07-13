JASPER COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic during the Jasper County Fair on July 29-31 from 12-10 p.m. each day.
No appointment is necessary. You can chose either the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine available to kids ages 12-17.
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is just one dose, while Pfizer requires two doses.
This is a free vaccine. Bot vaccines are fully tested and highly effective at preventing serious illness from COVID-19.