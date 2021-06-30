The Iroquois County Fair Grill Master Cook-Off Contest will be July 18, according to information from the fair committee.
Check in time is 11 a.m.-noon. Burgers — any meat — turn in time is 1:30-1:45 p.m. Shish kabobs — anything on a stick — turn in time is 2:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Awards are at 3:30 p.m.
Rules for burgers — beef, pork, chicken, turkey or veggie — turn in two burgers, one fully dressed and a second cut in quarters for judging. Must fit in provided 9”x9” styrofoam box. Must be cooked on site on any heat source. Garnish is optional. Must bring all supplies. Judged on appearance, creativity, taste and execution.
Rules for shish kabobs — anything on a stick — must fit in provided 9”x9” styrofoam box and left on stick. Must be grilled on site on any heat source. Garnish is optional. Must provide all supplies. Judge on appearance, creativity, taste, and execution.
Those with questions may contact Bryan Luke at 815-867-6079.