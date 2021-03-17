The Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association had to cancel its meetings for 2020, but plans are now to have its first meeting on April 8. The meeting will start at 11:30 a.m. and take place at the Cissna Park Family Restaurant, 104 N. Second. Attendees can order off the menu and each is responsible for his/her own meal.
The program will be a short travelogue on the Greek Isles presented by Mary Dulaney.
No reservations are required for this meeting and social distancing and masks will be required.
Current officers are: Sandy Rudin, president; Rick Dulaney, vice president; and Judy Hudgens, secretary-treasurer. For more information on this group or the April meeting, contact Rick Dulaney via email at rickdulaney@hotmail.com or call him at 815-383-2199, or email Rudin at sandyrudin@yahoo.com or call her at 815-222-1669. All retired teachers in Ford and Iroquois counties are welcome to join.