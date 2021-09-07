ILLINOIS — The Aug. 25 meeting of the Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association was conducted at Pueblo Lindo in Paxton. Twenty members were in attendance.
An election took place for the 2022 and 2023 officers. Rick Dulaney of Cissna Park was chosen president, Jody Munsterman of Onarga is vice-president, and Judy Hudgens of Milford is the secretary-treasurer.
Members were invited to the Illinois Retired Teachers Association State Convention, which will be conducted virtually on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
The program was by Rick Dulaney, who talked about area food pantries. He explained the services they provide and what is involved in starting a food pantry from scratch. Retired teachers are involved in many of the area food pantries.
The next meeting is set for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Cissna Park Family Restaurant, 104 N. Second. The speaker will be John Bruns who will present a program on the World War II Diary of Chick Bruns, which will feature photographs taken during the war. “Chick’s WWII Diary” was published day-by-day online 70 years to the day it was written on the website – www.70yearsago.com – by his son, John. Bruns will lead attendants through the process of how he organized his father’s World War II memorabilia of over 200 personal letters, four photo albums, and 1,045 daily diary entries. There will be a travelogue of photos and excerpts from the diary of his father’s 3-1/2 year journey across Eruope during the war.
All retired teachers in Ford and Iroquois counties are invited to attend. For more information on the FI RTA, contact Rick Dulaney via email at rickdulaney@hotmail.com, or Jody Munsterman at jodymunsterman@gmail.com.