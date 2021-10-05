The last regular meeting of the Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association for 2021 will be Oct. 17. The group will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Cissna Park Family Family Restaurant, 104 N. Second. Those attending will order from the menu.
The program will be by John Bruns who will present his father, Charles “Chick” Bruns’ World War II diary. Sergeant Bruns participated in the invasions of North Africa, Sicily, Italy, Anzio, France and Germany.
All retired teachers in Ford and Iroquois counties are invited to attend. For more information on the FI RTA, contact Rick Dulaney via email at rickdulaney@hotmail.com, or Jody Munsterman at jodymunsterman@gmail.com.