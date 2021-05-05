Teen Thursday: Epic Nerf Battle – May 6 at 3 p.m.: Teens are invited to have some fun and battle friends!
Morning Yoga: Identifying Negative Thought Patterns – May 7 at 10 a.m.: Take time to reconnect with the breath and slow down the mind. During this class, you will bring awareness to a negative thought pattern so you can end the cycle. This will allow you to create space for new, uplifting thoughts. Please register to attend this class and bring your own yoga mat.
Children’s Canvas Bag Painting on the Patio – May 7 at 3:30 p.m.: Paint your own canvas bag that you can keep and carry your library books in! Not only will we supply the bags and paint, but we will also talk about the importance of recycling and reducing the amount of plastic bags we use in our everyday lives. We will be on the patio, weather permitting!
S.T.E.M. Saturday Club – May 8 at 10 a.m.: LittleBits, Legos, Cardboard, and more! What will you Discover, Imagine and Create? LittleBits, a collection of easy-to-use electronic building blocks, is a 21st-century learning tool at the intersection of STEM/STEAM and the Maker Movement. Parents need to be with children older than 8 years old.
S.T.E.M. Club Tuesday — May 11 at 3 p.m.: LittleBits, Legos, Cardboard, and More! What will you discover, imagine and create? Parents need to be with children under age 8.
Trivia Night: The Royal Family – May 11 at 6 p.m.: How much do you know about the British royal family? Join us to test your knowledge on the history, weddings, scandals and fun facts. This trivia night is optional on attending virtually (Zoom) or in-person. Registration will be required to attend.
Cooking with Amanda for Teens: Quesadillas – May 12 at 3 p.m.: Join our teen librarian Amanda to learn new, fun recipes.
Retirement Party for Library Director Tina Emerick – May 12 at 3 p.m. We invite patrons to join us in celebrating the retirement of our current library director Tina Emerick.
Teen Thursday: Paint Your World – May 13 at 3:30 p.m.: Teens are invited to have some fun and be creative with friends.
Disability Awareness Art Show Reception – May 13 at 6 p.m.: Join us in viewing artwork made by persons of all ages to celebrate May as Disability Awareness Month.
Friday Morning Yoga: Release & Reset – May 14 at 10 a.m.: Learn an easy technique to release energies of previous encounters during your day, so you can focus your mind on living in the present, anchor into the breath, move the body and bring yourself back to the present moment. Please register to attend this class and bring your own yoga mat
May Arts N Crafts: Yarn Pom-Pom Cactus – May 14 at 3 p.m.: Join us for a “crafternoon” at the library offering a wide range of arts and crafts projects for adults of all ages. All materials provided at no cost. Registration required.
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required in the library and at all programming.
For a listing of upcoming events in April, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us.
If you have questions on services and resources, please contact the library at 574-583-2665.