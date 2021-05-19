Friday Morning Yoga: Relax and Restore – May 28,10 a.m.: Join us for a yoga beginner’s class focused on relaxing and restoring. Please register to attend this class and bring your own yoga mat
The library is closed in observance of Memorial Day on May 31. The digital collection is still open. Explore digital material from Libby and Hoopla. You can also visit our website to explore free databases from our Research page from home. Learn a new language, create a recipe, and explore a country.
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be recommended in the library and at all programming.
For a listing of upcoming events, visit the library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us.
If you have questions on services and resources, contact the library at 574-583-2665.