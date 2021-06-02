Garden Club — June 3, 10 a.m.: Join us in a little raised garden as we raise fun herbs and veggies. Those that garden get to take home what we grow.
Children’s Arts ‘n Crafts — June 5, 10 a.m.: Let’s dive under the sea for our Tails and Tales inspiration Arts & Crafts in June. We will make a giant squid windsock.
Library Concert — June 5, 6 p.m.: Enjoy a summer concert in downtown Monticello on the White County Courthouse square featuring The Moon Cats. They perform 1950s and ‘60s rock ‘n roll music. If the weather is inclement, the program will move inside the library.
Monday Morning Book Discussion – June 7, 10:30 a.m.: Join us the first Monday of each month to discuss books from a variety of authors and genres. A pamphlet containing the full reading list and calendar is available at the circulation desk. Title of the month: “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein.
LEGO League – June 7, 3:30 p.m.: Lego League is a bi-weekly event in which children can use their imagination and build with Legos. Their project will be on display for one week and then the fun begins again.
Fiber Arts Group – June 7, 6 p.m.: Bring your projects and join us for conversation. Knitting needles can be provided.
S.T.E.M. Club Tuesday – June 8, 3 p.m.: LittleBits, Legos, Cardboard and More LittleBits, a collection of easy-to-use electronic building blocks, is a 21st-century learning tool at the intersection of STEM/STEAM and the Maker Movement. Parents need to be with children under age 8.
POP Club – June 8, 5 p.m.: The library will be at the Monticello Farmers Market at Constitution Plaza this summer! Children can sign up for free POP bucks — $2 to spend at the market each time they visit. Also join us for physical challenges, food demonstrations, and crafts that help promote living a healthy lifestyle.
The Hobbit Trivia – June 8, 6 p.m.: How much do you know about the Hobbit book and movie series? Join us to test your knowledge on the Shire, J.R.R. Tolkien, characters and behind the scenes. The trivia night is optional on attending virtually or in person. Registration will be required to attend.
Morning Storytime: Let’s Monkey Around – June 9, 10 a.m.: Summer Reading is here so let’s Monkey around with our Theme Tails and Tales! If it is nice we will meet on the patio!
Iditarod Tails with Karen Land and Noggin – June 9, 3:30 p.m.: Karen Land is a writer, public speaker and library lover, giving Iditarod dog mushing presentations at schools and libraries across the country.
Garden Club — June 10, 10 a.m.: Join us in a little raised garden as we grow fun herbs and veggies! Those that garden get to take home what we grow!
Cooking with Amanda For All Ages – June 10, 6 p.m.: We invite patrons of all ages to come to learn new and unique recipes.
Painting Class With Stacy Bogan – June 11, 6 p.m.: Join us for a fun evening of painting with professional artist Stacy Bogan. She will lead participants in painting a sea turtle as part of the summer reading theme. All materials and supplies will be provided. Cost to attend is $5.
Masks and social distancing guidelines will be recommended in the library and at all programming.
For a listing of upcoming events in May, visit the Library’s website at www.monticello.lib.in.us.
If you have questions on services and resources, contact the library at 574-583-2665.