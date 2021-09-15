RENSSELAER — Jayden Erb and Hadley Korniak were named king and queen of the 2021 Little Cousin Jasper Festival on Friday evening, Sept. 10.
Both prepared winning essays on “Kindness” and won for best costume. They participated in the LCJ parade on Saturday, Sept. 11 and were on hand for many of the festival’s biggest events.
The festival concluded on Sept. 12.
Craig Davisson emceed the king and queen pageant from the Courthouse steps. After introducing the 12 candidates, Davisson announced Erb and Korniak as the two choices by a three-judge panel.
Davisson, an LCJ king in his youth in 1989, later introduced former kings and queens to a small crowd gathered around the north entrance of the Courthouse.