East Central Illinois Community Action Agency has funds for income eligible residents of Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion County. We can help with PIPP (Percentage of Income Payment Plan) energy bill assistance and/or emergency assistance at the following locations:
FORD COUNTY OFFICE LOCATION:101 W. Ottawa Road, Paxton, Illinois
- Office Hours: 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM, Monday through Friday; Office Number: 217-497-2979-
FAX: 217-442-0657
IROQUOIS COUNTY OFFICE LOCATION:219 N. Central Street, Gilman, Illinois; Office
- Hours: 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM, Monday through Friday; Office Number: 815-707-5001— FAX:
217-442-0657
VERMILION COUNTY residents may continue to apply for energy bill assistance at the
ECICAA office location, 56 North Vermilion Street, Danville, Illinois, from 7:30AM – 4:30PM,
- Monday-Fridays or call: 217-554-9100 or 217-554-9122
ECICAA continues to serve Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion County residents assistance with energy bill services and/or emergency services. These funds allow eligible individuals and families to receive direct payments towards their energy bills. Those who need assistance paying their heating bills may apply for services by calling the office number listed for their county.
Please do not wait until receiving a disconnection notice. Call now for an appointment while funds are still accessible.
- During the COVID pandemic, customers must call or stop by the office to schedule an appointment in order to be served. Customers may request a virtual or face-to-face appointment.
Applicants must bring the following documents to their appointment:
• Social Security Cards for all household members
• Driver’s License or Government-issued Photo ID
• A signed copy of current lease or rental agreement (if heat and electric service are not in your name, or if utilities are included with the rent)
• Proof of gross income for all household members for the 30-day income period, beginning with the date of the application (including pay check stubs, SSA/SSI/SSD current benefit letters, pension/retirement statements, child support, unemployment reports, Township General Assistance notices, self-employment reports, or proof of zero income).
• Copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days
• Proof of Medical Eligibility or Disability Award Letter; if applicable
• Proof that the household receives Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)/Aid to the Aged, Blind, or Disabled (AABD), and or the Illinois Link Card (Food Stamps), if applicable.