URBANA, IL -Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) honored its community partners Saturday, September 25, at a partner recognition event sponsored by the East Central Illinois Building & Construction Trades Council. The outdoor event was held at EIF’s facility and featured awards given to EIF’s community partners that have contributed to its mission over the last fiscal year. The evening also included a tribute to Jim Hires, EIF’s former President & CEO who retired in April, and an introduction of Kelly Daly as the new President & CEO.
"We couldn’t do what we do without the help of our community," said Kelly Daly, President & CEO of Eastern Illinois Foodbank. "From food donors to volunteers, we are grateful to have community partners that are so dedicated to helping us achieve our mission.”
The event was attended by Feeding America’s CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, who also participated in a round table discussion with EIF’s partner agencies prior to the award presentations. EIF is one 200 foodbanks across the nation that are part of Feeding America’s network.
The following awards were presented: Food Donor the Year – Central Illinois Produce – What Chefs Want; Business Partner of the Year – Apex Clean Energy, Inc.; Community Partner of the Year - Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation; Lifetime Giving Award – Michael Barnhardt; Mission Impact Awards – Amanda Baker, FLEX-N-GATE, Illini Radio Group and Jason Reda.
Eastern Illinois Foodbank works to alleviate hunger in eastern Illinois through cooperation with a network of food pantries, agencies and programs. The Foodbank distributes donated and discounted food throughout an 18-county service area in cooperation with more than 170 member agencies and programs. Through these agencies, the Foodbank provides food to more than 350,000 people each year. Eastern Illinois Foodbank is a member of Feeding America Feeding Illinois and the United Way of Champaign County.