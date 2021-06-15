Danville, IL – Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Mark Denman Elementary School (930 Colfax St) in Danville, Illinois on 07/10/2021 from 9:30 – 10:30am and is open to residents of Vermilion County. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food. This Foodmobile is provided with support from The Hershey Company.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.