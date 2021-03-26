LODI, INDIANA — Special Easter Services on Sunday, April 4, at Waterman Baptist Church in Lodi will begin with the Sunrise Service at 7:30 a.m. The Teens of the church will be in charge of the service. The Sunrise Service will be followed by a breakfast.
At 9:30 a.m. the choir will present the cantata, “Hallelujah! What A Savior!”
In the Morning Worship Service at 10:30 Pastor John Goldfuss will bring the message, “Terror, Joy, Hope.” There will also be Children’s Church and Junior Church for ages 3 through fifth grade, and child care for children under age three.
Pastor John Goldfuss and the congregation of Waterman Baptist Church extend an invitation to people in the area to attend the special services on Easter Sunday. There will be a staffed nursery for each service. For additional information call 765-492-3512.
Waterman Baptist Church is located at 8560 West State Road 234 in Lodi, three miles east of Cayuga, or eight miles west of Kingman.