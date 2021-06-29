KENTLAND, Ind. — Wednesday, July 14 from 4:00 to 8:30 pm is Earth Night at the fair! This year’s event promises to be an event you won’t want to miss. This entertaining, yet educational experience is brought to the fair by the Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District, Northwest Indiana Solid Waste District, Newton County Park Board, Nature Conservancy, and Newton County Recycling.
There will be many experts on hand to answer your questions concerning the environment and all its inhabitants: Newton County Soil & Water, Northwest IN Solid Waste District, Newton County Recycling, The Nature Conservancy, Indiana State Dept. of Agriculture, Willow Slough, Newton County Park Board, and many more. Newton County SWCD has sponsored a special presentation, Cold Blooded Creatures, at 6:00 pm.
Part of the popularity of Earth Night is the hands-on activities: playing environmental games, educational programs, doing crafts, eating sno cones & popcorn, and much, much more. There will be something for everyone – prizes, too! Possibly the most amazing thing about Earth Night is that it is completely FREE!! It is one day only, however, so be sure to mark your calendar and come out for the fun at the fair. Wednesday, July 14th, 4:00 to 8:30 pm in the Sheep Arena at the Newton County Fairgrounds. For further information contact the Newton Co. SWCD office, (219) 285-2217.