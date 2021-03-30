WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – One day after the Boilermakers rode a seven-run ninth inning to victory, it was sevens that were wild for Rutgers as the visitors built an early 7-0 lead and then scored seven times in the fourth inning to defeat Purdue baseball 15-4 in Sunday’s rubber game at Alexander Field.
While the Boilermakers (3-11) used 11 pitchers, RU starter Brent Teller (1-2) made the most of the big lead his teammates provided. The right-hander worked seven innings of two-run ball in his most effective outing of the young season. The Scarlet Knights (8-6) received 22 1/3 innings of four-run ball from their starting pitchers in the series.
Rutgers’ Chris Brito hit the second grand slam of the series, going deep to right field with two outs in the top of the fourth to blow the game open. It was his league-leading ninth home run. Brito finished the weekend with eight RBI to extend his Big Ten lead (28) in the category.
The Scarlet Knights sent 10 men to the plate in the first inning, chasing Purdue starter Jett Jackson (0-3) while batting around. Before RU scored its first run, the Boilermakers nearly turned a 5-2-3 double play with the bases loaded and no outs. But the throw was dropped at first base. Ryan Lasko followed with a two-run double. Rutgers connected for a pair of RBI doubles in the following frame to extend its lead to 7-0.
Tyler Powers singled and scored in the third inning, extending his hitting streak to six straight games and his reached base safely streak to eight consecutive games. Powers finished the series with six hits. Miles Simington had two hits and two runs scored Sunday, doubling with Powers aboard in the bottom of the third. Simington had two hits in all three games of the series. Zac Fascia delivered an RBI double as part of a two-hit effort.
Avery Cook, Eric Hildebrand and James Kulak each worked a scoreless inning of relief. Hildebrand and Kulak each struck out the first and final batters they faced in their frames. Calvin Starnes retired both batters he faced in the eighth inning.
The Boilermakers remained winless in Big Ten rubber games at home since May 2009. They’ve lost 12 consecutive home games to decide a conference series during the unlikely streak.
Purdue hosts Iowa next weekend for the second half of its consecutive home series. First pitch Friday is set for 4 p.m. ET.