Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.