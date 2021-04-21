Duane D. Whaley
Duane D. Whaley, 87, of Kentland, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2021, at George Ade Memorial Health Care, Brook, IN after a one-day arrival. Duane was born January 17, 1934, at his home in Washington Township, Indiana, to Maynard and Ruby Denny Whaley. He graduated from the A. J. Kent High School, Kentland, IN, class of 1952 and served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War.
His whole life was farming and loved everything about it. He worked up until he could no longer work. He was a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Kentland, IN, and the Kentland Lions Club.
Visitation will be on Friday, April 23, 2021, from 10:00 am (CDT) until 11:45 am (CDT) at the Mt Zion United Methodist Church, Kentland, IN. A graveside service will follow at the Buswell Cemetery, Kentland, Indiana at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his name to the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church